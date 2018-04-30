Building in Bridgeville being torn down after partially collapsing

A building in Bridgeville partially collapsed on Sunday.
The building at the corner of Mill and McLaughlin Run roads is currently being torn down.
The building at the corner of Mill and McLaughlin Run Roads in Bridgeville is now being demolished. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Aba15o4DiU— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) April 30, 2018
Hear from one resident who took his concerns to city council numerous times only to fall on deaf ears, tonight on 11 at 11.
