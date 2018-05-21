Building partially collapses in Carrick

PITTSBURGH - Piles of bricks -- some in pieces, some completely whole -- are covering Dellrose Street in Carrick.
Crews at the scene told Channel 11 inspectors are on-site evaluating the building's safety.
Several families were evacuated, but are now back inside their apartments.
In some places, the pile of debris is 2-3 feet deep
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is in Carrick talking to officials to see just how dangerous this situation is and if other parts of the street are in danger, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
