WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Part of a building collapsed onto the street below early Friday morning in Wilkinsburg.
Bricks were reported to be falling from the top of the building on Kelly Avenue about 2 a.m.
Police were called and put up caution tape to block off the street.
We’re LIVE as officials keep a close eye on the building -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}