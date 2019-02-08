  • Building partially collapses onto street

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Part of a building collapsed onto the street below early Friday morning in Wilkinsburg.

    Bricks were reported to be falling from the top of the building on Kelly Avenue about 2 a.m.

    Police were called and put up caution tape to block off the street.

