PITTSBURGH - No one was home at the time of a shooting that left a bullet lodged in a family's living room fireplace, police said.
Investigators said a ShotSpotter alert had officers respond to the areas of the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue and the 6900 block of Bennett Street just before 1:30 a.m.
Shortly after police relieved that alert, a person called 911 from Bennett Street, telling police their house had been hit by the gunfire. When officers arrived at the home, they found a bullet hole in the front picture window and the bullet lodged in the living room fireplace.
Police said they are still investigating.
