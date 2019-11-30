  • Bullet lodges in living room fireplace after gunfire hits Pittsburgh home

    PITTSBURGH - No one was home at the time of a shooting that left a bullet lodged in a family's living room fireplace, police said.

    Investigators said a ShotSpotter alert had officers respond to the areas of the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue and the 6900 block of Bennett Street just before 1:30 a.m.

    Shortly after police relieved that alert, a person called 911 from Bennett Street, telling police their house had been hit by the gunfire. When officers arrived at the home, they found a bullet hole in the front picture window and the bullet lodged in the living room fireplace.

    Police said they are still investigating.

