Bullet strikes Uber driver's vehicle while passenger being picked up

PITTSBURGH - A bullet struck an Uber driver’s vehicle while he was picking up a passenger early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, police said.
The driver told police he heard gunshots about 1:30 a.m. as he picked up a woman in the 600 block of Perrilyn Street. He then saw three men running from the area.
After taking the woman to Irwin, the driver realized one of his vehicle’s front tires was flat because it had been struck by a bullet, police said.
Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. after the driver went to a gas station on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh’s South Side.
The investigation is ongoing.
