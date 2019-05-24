0 Bullets fly outside local church, hitting woman, smashing windows

PITTSBURGH - Bullets flew outside a local church Friday morning, striking a woman, and smashing church windows.

It was just after 3 a.m. when police were called to the Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community Church at the corner of 27th and Jane Streets in the South Side.

Channel 11’s cameras captured crime scene tape and lots of evidence markers down on the ground in the parking lot and right by the church’s shot up windows. This was a meeting hall where members worship.

WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is working to find out how the woman is doing and will have an update in the investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.

The pastor of the church said he doesn’t believe the bullets were intended for the church, and they will move forward.

“Ideally the church is in a place where things are happening and not always the best things are happening, and we've had different things that have happened in this space and around this community before,” Pastor Jeff Eddings said. “My heart is really just concerned with the victim and what happened with whoever was here.”

Police say the woman shot who was driven to the hospital by two friends. Channel 11 captured video of officers surrounding a car at UPMC Mercy’s emergency lot.

Investigators haven’t released the condition of the victim.

