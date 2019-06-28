BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A young mother says she couldn't think about anything other than her four sons when their home caught fire Wednesday night.
Shayla Chandler, 26, said they were able to escape the fire, even as a burning roof collapsed on her.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family and clothing donations can be sent to 105 Bell Avenue, Burgettstown, Pa. 10521.
