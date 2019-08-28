  • Burglar breaks into church, steals copper piping

    FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A church burglary has people in Forward Township feeling concerned.

    The pastor at River Hill Church of Christ on River Hill Road told Channel 11 News the burglar broke a window to access the basement and got away with copper piping.

    Police believe the burglar struck Monday, and investigators said a possible suspect was spotted there with a pickup truck.

