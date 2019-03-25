Burglars break through window of Pitt students' apartment

PITTSBURGH - University of Pittsburgh students are on the lookout after an off-campus burglary prompted an alert from the school over the weekend.
The burglary was reported about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKee Street.
Police were told by students who live in the apartment that three men broke through a front window and stole shoes, cash and a wallet.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is talking to students about how they’re protecting themselves -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
The men ran out the front door and jumped off a porch after one of the students, who woke up to the men rummaging through his room, started yelling for them to leave.
“When we first woke up, we were panicking, but we were also just glad that nobody got hurt,” Joel Fritzius, who lives in the apartment, said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.
