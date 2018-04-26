UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Police are searching for burglars who ransacked a Fayette County family's home.
Investigators said the burglars got away with everything from electronics to baby clothes - even baby formula.
Burglars take everything from TVs and Xbox to baby formula and baby clothes! I talked to the family about what was taken, and they’re sharing their message for neighbors tonight on #WPXI at 5. pic.twitter.com/8dvXDwCf1C— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) April 26, 2018
WPXI news reporter Melanie Marsalko is talking with the family about what happened. She'll bring you their message to neighbors for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
