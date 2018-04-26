  • Burglars ransack house, take everything - even baby formula, police say

    Updated:

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Police are searching for burglars who ransacked a Fayette County family's home. 

    Investigators said the burglars got away with everything from electronics to baby clothes - even baby formula. 

    Related Headlines

    WPXI news reporter Melanie Marsalko is talking with the family about what happened. She'll bring you their message to neighbors for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burglars ransack house, take everything - even baby formula, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Looking to adopt a pet? There are several animal shelters in the Pittsburgh area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police nab man they say is responsible for pair of robberies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man sought for 'elderly distraction burglaries'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police seek man in connection with Crafton Heights burglary