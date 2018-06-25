Burglary suspect arrested after being caught in act

Police caught and arrested a burglary suspect after an attempted break-in at a home in Swissvale over the weekend.
Two weeks ago, Greentree police shared pictures from a man's security camera that they said showed Cody Still trying to break into the home.
Police said they shared the photos after they say Still successfully broke into a neighbor's home and stole a gun and several expensive electronics.
Still had been on the run since and was arrested over the weekend after police said he tried to burglarize a home on Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale.
The homeowner was there and called police who chased Still to Hawkins Village and arrested him.
Still is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
