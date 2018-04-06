  • Burglary suspect leads police on chase through backyards, over fence

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A burglary suspect led a police officer on a chase through several backyards and over a chain link fence. He briefly got away, but is now in jail.

    Michael Owen, of Pitcairn, is accused of breaking into a home on Western Avenue in South Greensburg earlier this week. According to police, he forced his way inside through a basement door.

    Related Headlines

    The tenant told investigators the burglar stole $2,000 worth of jewelry, an Apple iPad, a handgun and ammunition.

    One day after the burglary, an officer spotted Owen and another man walking in the middle of a road in South Greensburg.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The officer stopped and asked them for identification. Owen was known to police and ran off when the officer tried to handcuff him.

    During a foot chase, a gun fell out of Owen’s pocket, police said.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    He was able to climb a fence and escape the officer, but he was later taken into custody by other law enforcement officers.

    Investigators said Owen was in possession of several pieces of jewelry. 

    According to a criminal complaint, when interviewed, Owen admitted to two burglaries in the Greensburg area. He’s now in the Westmoreland County Jail.
     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burglary suspect leads police on chase through backyards, over fence

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old boy injured

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind causes tree to crash into house

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pipe bomb found in front yard of home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Argument over religion leads to standoff in Hempfield