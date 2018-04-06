Burglary suspect leads police on chase through backyards, over fence

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A burglary suspect led a police officer on a chase through several backyards and over a chain link fence. He briefly got away, but is now in jail.
Michael Owen, of Pitcairn, is accused of breaking into a home on Western Avenue in South Greensburg earlier this week. According to police, he forced his way inside through a basement door.
The tenant told investigators the burglar stole $2,000 worth of jewelry, an Apple iPad, a handgun and ammunition.
One day after the burglary, an officer spotted Owen and another man walking in the middle of a road in South Greensburg.
The officer stopped and asked them for identification. Owen was known to police and ran off when the officer tried to handcuff him.
During a foot chase, a gun fell out of Owen’s pocket, police said.
He was able to climb a fence and escape the officer, but he was later taken into custody by other law enforcement officers.
Investigators said Owen was in possession of several pieces of jewelry.
According to a criminal complaint, when interviewed, Owen admitted to two burglaries in the Greensburg area. He’s now in the Westmoreland County Jail.
