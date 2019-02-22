  • Burglary suspects caught after attempting to sell hundreds of knives at pawn shop

    Updated:

    RUFFS DALE, Pa. - A Ruffs Dale man found his home burglarized, with hundreds of knives missing and several guns missing.

    But 48 hours later, police say they have the suspects in custody, all because they picked the wrong pawn shop to walk into. 

    Channel 11 is talking to the victim about how he was able to recover some of what was taken, and how the pawn shop helped aid the investigation, on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories