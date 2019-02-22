Burglary suspects caught after attempting to sell hundreds of knives at pawn shop

RUFFS DALE, Pa. - A Ruffs Dale man found his home burglarized, with hundreds of knives missing and several guns missing.
But 48 hours later, police say they have the suspects in custody, all because they picked the wrong pawn shop to walk into.
Channel 11 is talking to the victim about how he was able to recover some of what was taken, and how the pawn shop helped aid the investigation, on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing prostitution charge in Florida
- Anonymous letter could shed light on decades-old disappearance
- Mother charged after baby overdoses days before 1st birthday
- VIDEO: Alabama Woman Accused of Trolling Obituaries to Find Burglary Victims
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}