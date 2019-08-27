MONESSEN, Pa. - A former bus driver for the Monessen School District has been charged with possession of child pornography.
The federal indictment against Jack Laforte, 54, of Monessen was announced this week.
Investigators say that on June 14, Laforte had sexually explicit videos and pictures showing underage children, some younger than 12 years old, on his computer.
