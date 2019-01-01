PITTSBURGH - A bus passenger was shot in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning.
Police from the Port Authority of Allegheny County police and Pittsburgh responded to the scene near the corner of Liberty Avenue and Ninth Street.
According to Port Authority officials, two men in their 20s who were on the bus got into an altercation. One of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the neck.
The victim was taken to the UPMC Mercy Hospital and is expected to survive.
No other injuries were reported.
