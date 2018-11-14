PITTSBURGH - Two teenagers are in jail after allegedly getting a gun and using it to rob two other teenagers on a Bloomfield street.
A nearby business owner tried to help the victims call police after it happened on Yew and South Matilda streets on Saturday.
Police arrested the suspects the same day.
The business owner is now being proactive just in case trouble comes his way.
"We just installed cameras. We got one in front of the building, we’re putting them on the side of the building," he said.
