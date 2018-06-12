Business owner blames recent flooding on road project

MCDONALD, Pa. - A McDonald auto body shop opened back up today after Friday's flooding left them with a major clean up.
Channel 11 was there Friday night as muddy water rushed into town.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is reaching out to turnpike officials and will have have answers on what they're doing to prevent this from happening again, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
The shop owner told Channel 11 it's the 8th time he's flooded since the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Southern Beltway project began.
