  • Business owner blames recent flooding on road project

    Updated:

    MCDONALD, Pa. - A McDonald auto body shop opened back up today after Friday's flooding left them with a major clean up.

    Channel 11 was there Friday night as muddy water rushed into town.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida is reaching out to turnpike officials and will have have answers on what they're doing to prevent this from happening again, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

    The shop owner told Channel 11 it's the 8th time he's flooded since the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Southern Beltway project began.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Business owner blames recent flooding on road project

  • Headline Goes Here

    Letter prompts dramatic turn in DelTondo murder investigation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman found dead in home after fire; 3 firefighters treated

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman encounters naked man on popular trail

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: JuJu Smith-Schuster takes on K-9 during Roethlisberger's charity…