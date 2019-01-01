  • Business owner uses hot coffee to slow down robber

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Police said a man took off with thousands of dollars from a local business, but not before a woman used a scalding cup of coffee to slow him down.

    The robbery happened at Eric Hamilton Towing Company in Bridgeville at 6:21 a.m. on Monday, only six minutes after the owner went through the Starbucks drive-thru.

    She was able to turn her burning hot coffee into a weapon, throwing it in the robber's face after he grabbed her purse full of cash and paychecks.

    The suspect did get away and police are still searching for him.

