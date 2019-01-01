Business owner uses hot coffee to slow down robber

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Police said a man took off with thousands of dollars from a local business, but not before a woman used a scalding cup of coffee to slow him down.
The robbery happened at Eric Hamilton Towing Company in Bridgeville at 6:21 a.m. on Monday, only six minutes after the owner went through the Starbucks drive-thru.
She was able to turn her burning hot coffee into a weapon, throwing it in the robber's face after he grabbed her purse full of cash and paychecks.
The suspect did get away and police are still searching for him.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Cara Sapida.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Disagreement with teammate led to Antonio Brown missing Sunday's game
- Singer Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during musical performance in UK
- Search underway for 13-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner inspired by young boy with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}