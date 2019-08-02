ASPINWALL, Pa. - After being delayed two months and owed more than $5,000 after an alleged contractor scam, one local woman is finally opening her business.
Jennifer Urich is starting what is believed to be Pittsburgh's first shipping container restaurant, Farmer and Baker, in Aspinwall's Riverfront Park.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The restaurant was initially scheduled to open in May, but a plumber allegedly scammed her out money for work he never started.
WPXI's Aaron Martin has more on why Urich is concerned the suspect may not be properly punished, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother seen driving with child in lap while on cellphone
- ‘You're gonna kill me': Body cameras show man's death at hands of Dallas cops
- Toddler dies after drowning in family pool, police say
- RAW VIDEO: Hit and run at 7th Ave and Fort Duquesne Blvd
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}