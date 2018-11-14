Businesses increase security after 15, 17-year-old arrested for armed robbery

PITTSBURGH - Two teenagers are in jail after allegedly getting a gun and using it to rob two people on a Bloomfield street.
A nearby business owner tried to help the victims call police.
A business owner describes the desperate cry for help that happened moments later, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man with connection to synagogue shooting suspect arrested, FBI investigating
- 15-year-old girl shot when bullet goes through apartment wall
- Authorities announce arrests in brutal slayings of Ohio family of 8
- VIDEO: Pet-friendly dorm opens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}