Businesses still recovering months after massive fire

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - People in a Westmoreland County business district are starting to recover after a massive fire that tore through several buildings.
The fire was on 4th Avenue in New Kensington last September.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Fire destroys businesses, apartments in downtown New Kensington
Revitalization plans for the city's business district were put on hold.
Watch below to see how one business reopening is a big step for the entire community:
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating death of Allegheny County Jail inmate
- 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East identified
- 'I was screaming for help!' victim of stabbing, carjacking describes terrifying moments
- VIDEO: Doctors seeing increase in lingering viruses, coughs
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}