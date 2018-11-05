Businesses worried about second landslide on busy Ross Township road

ROSS TOWNSHIP - A landslide on Rochester Road in Ross Township left 1,000 customers without power Monday morning.
This isn’t the first time that Channel 11 has covered a landslide in this area; property owners said it happens almost every time it rains.
Local businesses are concerned if something isn’t done soon, this will continue to be a recurring issue and greatly impact their bottom line.
