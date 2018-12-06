Busy Mt. Washington Road to close for maintenance

PITTSBURGH - A busy Mt. Washington road will close for portions of two days next week.
P.J. McArdle Roadway will close between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday for general maintenance, the city of Pittsburgh said Thursday.
The road will remain open to pedestrians.
The city noted the work could be rescheduled for inclement weather.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police release names of 32 arrested in Mon Valley drug sweep
- Snow showers to move in for evening commute
- Infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar recalled
- VIDEO: OSU Installs Bacon Vending Machine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}