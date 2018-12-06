  • Busy Mt. Washington Road to close for maintenance

    PITTSBURGH - A busy Mt. Washington road will close for portions of two days next week.

    P.J. McArdle Roadway will close between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday for general maintenance, the city of Pittsburgh said Thursday.

    The road will remain open to pedestrians.

    The city noted the work could be rescheduled for inclement weather.

