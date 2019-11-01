  • Busy stretch of Bigelow Blvd. closing for 9 months

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A busy stretch of Bigelow Boulevard just shut down and won't reopen for nearly one year.

    The long-term closure is part of a renovation project meant to improve safety and accessibility on Pitt's campus.

    In the meantime, routes for pedestrians, drivers, shuttle riders and bus riders are impacted.

    Channel 11's Liz Kilmer will take you through the closure, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories