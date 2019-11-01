PITTSBURGH - A busy stretch of Bigelow Boulevard just shut down and won't reopen for nearly one year.
The long-term closure is part of a renovation project meant to improve safety and accessibility on Pitt's campus.
In the meantime, routes for pedestrians, drivers, shuttle riders and bus riders are impacted.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer will take you through the closure, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Click here to learn how to get around.
TRENDING NOW:
- Thousands without power, trees and wires down after heavy rain, strong winds hit region
- 1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Beaver County
- Is how we wash our hands and use sanitizer ineffective against fighting the flu?
- VIDEO: Overturned car pulled from Pine Creek in Shaler after crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}