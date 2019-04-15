BUTLER, Pa. - A 16-year-old Butler Area Senior High School student was charged Monday after threats were made on social media over the weekend, police said.
The threats were against specific individuals, as well as the high school and Butler Vocational School, authorities said.
Police were made aware of the threats about 12:30 a.m. and located the student, who was taken into custody and turned over to Juvenile Court Services.
The student is charged with making terroristic threats.
