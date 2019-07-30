BUTLER, Pa. - Butler police said a man was arrested and charged with indecent assault after a woman called 911 saying she was assaulted.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Butler County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said Kristofer Hura acted confused when they caught up with him after the alleged assault.
The victim said she was walking down the street on her way to work when the man approached her. She tried to ignore him, but then he got out and allegedly assaulted her.
The woman was able to get a good description of the vehicle, and police were able to find the vehicle on surveillance video and track it through the city.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta canceled days before scheduled start
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- 800 jobs expected with new Amazon facility in Allegheny County
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania dad dies after saving drowning 11-year-old son
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}