BUTLER, Pa. - Allegheny Health Network is opening a new cancer center in Butler to help save patients the time and effort of driving into Pittsburgh.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz was there for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Watch her full report below.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury finds man guilty of third-degree homicide in Thanksgiving crash
- 'Airwolf' actor Jan-Michael Vincent dies at 74
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- VIDEO: Tractor-trailer Carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Rolls Over
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}