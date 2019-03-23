BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Butler Township police are searching for a man they say tried to make contact with a boy.
It's unclear what the man's intentions were, but police say that around 6 p.m. Tuesday he was in his car and approached a 12-year-old boy.
The man was wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses and had a black goatee. He was driving an older model gray sedan.
Police say when he asked the boy to come over, the boy did the right thing and ran away.
