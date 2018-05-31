Butler City residents concerned by rash of car break-ins

Butler City is seeing an increase in car break-ins.
Over the past week, police have been called to a half-dozen throughout the area, with most happening along Elm Street and Island Avenue.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with residents and police, who tell her the one thing residents are doing wrong that’s inviting the criminals, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly crash between dump truck, car shuts down McKees Rocks Bridge
- Mister Rogers clothing, accessories introduced by Steel City brand
- Anniversary of deadly microburst at Kennywood Park
- VIDEO: Peacocks block traffic in Philadelphia
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}