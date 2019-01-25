Butler Co. lawmaker urged to quit over woman's sex assault claim

House GOP leaders issued a statement Friday that said eight-term Rep. Brian Ellis should step down "to take care of his family and address the allegations" about an incident in his home near the Capitol in Harrisburg more than three years ago.
Ellis hasn't responded to texts, emails and phone messages seeking comment. He hasn't been charged.
The woman's lawyer, Christine Wechsler, says her client believes she was drugged while having a drink and was sexually assaulted.
House Republicans say prosecutors are looking into the allegations.
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo is declining comment.
