Butler Co. Prison fourth in our area this week to send officers to hospital

BUTLER, Pa. - Butler County Prison is the fourth prison in our area to send officers to the hospital this week alone.
The warden told Channel 11 the officers were exposed to an unknown substance, possibly K2, possibly laced with something.
We're working to find out what's being done at the state level, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
He said there are new safety measures they are working to implement immediately.
This comes after nearly a dozen workers and relatives of corrections officers at SCI Greene have reached out to Channel 11 with safety concerns after the recent exposure incident.
