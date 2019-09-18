  • Butler Co. wants to ban use of all tobacco products outside courthouse

    Updated:

    Butler County wants to ban the use of any type of tobacco products outside the courthouse.

    It comes after vaping-related illnesses hospitalized hundreds across the country.

    Smoking outside the courthouse has been prohibited since 2008, but there are still rogue ashtrays in a few secluded corners of the building. On Wednesday morning, county commissioners beefed up the smoking policy to include no vaping, cigars or any type of tobacco. 

