Butler County wants to ban the use of any type of tobacco products outside the courthouse.
It comes after vaping-related illnesses hospitalized hundreds across the country.
Smoking outside the courthouse has been prohibited since 2008, but there are still rogue ashtrays in a few secluded corners of the building. On Wednesday morning, county commissioners beefed up the smoking policy to include no vaping, cigars or any type of tobacco.
