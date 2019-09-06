CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Butler County man is accused of exposing himself to children and parents who were in a day care parking lot.
Police said Richard Blain walked out on his Sunset Drive front porch in Center Township with no pants on three separate occasions.
The day care is directly across the street.
Hear what the man said to Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz as police arrested him, ONLY on 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
