Butler County man completes record-setting swim across Lake Erie

A Butler County man completed a record-setting swim across Lake Erie late Sunday night.
Tom Minnock, 54, of Mars, is now the oldest person to swim the 24 miles from Ontario, Canada, to North East, Pennsylvania, according to Erie News Now.
After 16 hours, 44 minutes and 22 seconds, Minnock became the 20th swimmer since 1989 to successfully cross the lake, Erie News Now reported.
“Oh, it's fabulous. It's good to have swam that far and have all that support I had,” Minnock told Erie News Now.
When asked if he’d make the trek again, Minnock told Erie News Now, “Maybe in a couple of years.”
