BUTLER COUNTY POLICE CHASE: Woman accused of leading police on slow-speed chase

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Adams Township woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on 13-mile chase while drunk.
Police in Butler County said 53-year-old Julene Vidic had a blood alcohol level that was more than double the legal limit,
The chase began in Middlesex Township on Saturday night when police were called for a reckless driver around 8 p.m.
According to police paperwork, Vidic nearly collided with seven cars head-on during a slow-speed chase on Route 8 while her mother was in the passenger seat.
“She was in the opposite lane of travel, forcing cars coming towards her off of the road so they wouldn't collide with her,” Middlesex police Sgt. Randy Davison said.
Vidic is facing a long list of DUI and reckless driving charges.
