BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An SUV ended up inside a Hallmark store in Butler Township after crashing through the front window.
The store is in the 200 block of Butler Commons.
No one was injured.
An SUV goes straight through the Hallmark store in Butler Commons, Butler Township.￼ We are inside the store to show you what happened. Luckily no one was seriously hurt.￼ pic.twitter.com/W6kNPzwdnS— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) November 13, 2019
