  SUV ends up inside Hallmark store after crashing through front window

    BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An SUV ended up inside a Hallmark store in Butler Township after crashing through the front window.

    The store is in the 200 block of Butler Commons.

    No one was injured.

