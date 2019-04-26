PITTSBURGH - Only Channel 11 was in federal court Friday when a Butler County couple walked in holding hands, accused of stealing more than $1 million from their community hospital.
Scott and Stephanie Roskovski are very prominent in their community. He was a local detective for the district attorney and she was the COO of the Butler County Health System.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz was the only reporter in court, when the couple asked to have their bond raised.
