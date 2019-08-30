  • Police searching for missing man not seen since Sunday

    BUTLER, Pa. - Joseph "Joe" Noullet, 58, has been missing from his Butler Township home since Sunday, according to police.

    Investigators said his home is in the 1200 block of East Brady Street. His last known location was near the intersection of Hansen Avenue and Goldwood Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Police said Noullet is most likely on foot in or around the Butler city or Butler Township area. 

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please call 911.

