Butler school board votes to start random drug testing on some students

BUTLER, Pa. - UPDATE 8:52 PM - The Butler School District voted to pass a policy to start randomly drug testing some students.
The school board voted 8-1 Monday night.
The Butler school board will be voting Monday night to start random drug testing on students.
Butler would become the fourth school district in the county to have a random drug test policy.
Students who participate in athletics, extracurricular activities or drive to school would all be subject to a drug test.
"Anything we can do to help prevent a student from becoming a user or experimenting, is seen as an investment that is worthwhile by the school board at this point," said Butler School District Superintendent Brian White.
