PITTSBURGH - Transportation Security Administration officials said a woman from Butler was allegedly stopped with a loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.
TSA officials said the woman was stopped at the airport's security checkpoint, where a loaded 9 mm handgun was found. TSA officials said there was a bullet in the chamber, as well.
As of Wednesday, TSA officials said 17 firearms had been found at PIT this year. In 2018, TSA officers discovered 34 guns at the airport.
