Butler YWCA personal care facility to close next month

    The Butler YWCA announced its personal care facility on Cunningham Street will close next month.

    Elizabeth Short, the interim CEO of the YWCA, released a statement, saying, “We are truly saddened by the situation. Over the years, we have been proud to provide low-cost compassionate care to many members of the Butler community. However, continuing operations is not sustainable in the current market environment.”

    The YWCA will continue to operate its independent living facility and Montessori preschool, along with other programs.

