SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Water rescue teams are still searching for a 21-year-old man who is presumed to have drowned Tuesday evening at a popular swimming spot.
Emergency personnel still have not found the man, who was last seen in Jacobs Creek in South Huntingdon, which is on the border of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
Search crews returned Wednesday morning, using all-terrain vehicles to get back to the area where the young man was swimming with friends Tuesday when he dove into the water and never resurfaced.
Cadaver dogs have also been called in to help with the search.
The man's father told Channel 11 his son was swimming with a few friends. He said he dove into the creek, but must have hit his head because he never came back up.
He also said his son is very familiar with Creek Falls and regularly swims there.
