FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. - State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.
The shooting happened on Hopwood-Fairchance Road.
Police are characterizing the shooting as a suspicious person incident. The man who called 911 told Channel 11 News a man was walking down the street carrying a blade.
We're following the latest developments and hearing from the man who called 911 -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
The suspect was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
TRENDING NOW:
- Penguins prospect hospitalized after fire
- Video of woman goes viral after she gets head stuck in truck's exhaust pipe
- 2 killed, 2 hospitalized in family fight over stray dog
- VIDEO: 2 killed, 2 hospitalized in family fight over stray dog
He was expected to be charged Sunday night with aggravated assault on law enforcement, simple assault, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person.
The trooper involved in the shooting is OK.
We're expected to learn more information at an 11 a.m. Monday news conference with state police and the Fayette County district attorney.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}