  • Calls for 'T' service to resume in neighborhood that's been without it for nearly 8 years

    PITTSBURGH - People who live and work in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood think the “T” should make stops there.

    The light rail has been running through Allentown on Port Authority's Brown Line since a train derailment occurred near Station Square earlier this month.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke has reached out to Port Authority to find out the agency’s plans moving forward and is talking to residents and business owners in the area, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    Port Authority eliminated service on the line back in 2010 because of budget cuts.

