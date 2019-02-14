  • CalU closed Thursday due to power outage

    CALIFORNIA, Pa. - Classes are canceled at California University of Pennsylvania for Thursday due to a power outage.

    According to a post on the university’s website, the university is closed. Modified dining series are available.

    Vulcan Flyer shuttles are operating on a normal schedule.

    A warming station has been set up at the Convocation Center, the post said.

    Channel 11 Liz Kilmer is headed to the university to learn more about the cause of the outage and impact for Channel 11 Morning News.

