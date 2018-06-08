0 Campaign reminding Cranberry motorists to ‘Drive 25' with school out for summer

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - While Seneca Valley School District lets out for the year Friday, the safety of students remains a priority during the summer months as they are out and about in the community.

Neighborhoods within the district are participating in a nationwide campaign aimed at making sure drivers maintain a speed of 25 mph in residential areas.

The campaign -- Keep Kids Alive, Drive 25 -- includes the placement of signage to remind drivers to obey the speed limit to keep children safe.

“The children do walk over to go to Starbucks and McDonald’s, and it really does hit close to home. You hear a lot about distracted driving, but it’s more about being aware of your surroundings. Pay attention at stop signs, look both ways, pay attention to that 25 mph speed limit, and realize there are going to be students in the area,” Kelly Maurer, a project manager, said.

Some of the 40 neighborhoods in Cranberry participating in Keep Kids Alive, Drive 25 include Springfield Manor, Greenfield Estates and Cranberry West.

Police collect speeding data for each neighborhood through the use of electronic signs. If they notice any speeding trends, they’ll send patrols to those specific streets.

“It’s always on our mind, but more relevant now because school will be out,” Cranberry Sgt. Chuck Mascellino said. “There are going to be a lot more kids out in the area, especially with the weather getting nicer.”

The electronic signs will be rotated among the participating neighborhoods.

