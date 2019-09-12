HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone destroyed Democratic candidates' campaign signs in Westmoreland County.
The signs were either lit on fire or ripped. It happened Wednesday night during the rush hour commute on a very busy and visible part of Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
Investigators aren't taking the incident lightly, and Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is finding out what charges the person responsible faces – for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly crash reported on Route 51 in Westmoreland Co.
- Hazmat suits needed as crews remove over 100 dogs from Ross Twp. home
- Pastor and mental health advocate Jarrid Wilson dies of apparent suicide
- VIDEO: Man used cell phone to record other men in Pitt bathrooms, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}