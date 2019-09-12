  • Campaign signs destroyed in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone destroyed Democratic candidates' campaign signs in Westmoreland County. 

    The signs were either lit on fire or ripped. It happened Wednesday night during the rush hour commute on a very busy and visible part of Route 30 in Hempfield Township.

    Investigators aren't taking the incident lightly, and Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is finding out what charges the person responsible faces for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

