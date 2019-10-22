Campaign signs vandalized in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Councilman John Petrucci is running for mayor of Penn Hills, but besides his opponent, he's also up against theft and vandalism.
A dozen of his campaign signs have either been run over, stolen or defaced.
"It's a waste of manpower. It's a waste of funds. I mean, if you don't like the candidate, just don't vote for him," Petrucci said.
Petrucci said someone went on a spree Saturday night, targeting signs on Saltsburg, Verona, Alcoma, Shannon and Universal roads.
"If we get some footage of who's possibly removing these signs, then we're gonna prosecute," Petrucci said.
Channel 11 called Petrucci's opponent, Pauline Calabrese, to see if any of her signs have been taken down or vandalized, but got no answer.
Petrucci said this isn't the first time he's dealt with something like this. In 2017, some of his signs were also taken down.
Police continue to look for anyone who may have the Ring camera on their front door that may have captured anyone destroying or running over the signs.
