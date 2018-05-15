PITTSBURGH - 6:02 P.M. UPDATE: Kyle Stewart told Channel 11 Wheatley got in his face and pushed him up against a parked car. He says police told him they would file a harassment charge against Wheatley.
"When we're out here working hard every day for someone we believe in, that's democracy," Stewart said. "Tthat's not democracy, that's thuggish tactics that alienates people from democracy."
5:27 P.M. UPDATE: The campaign worker told Channel 11 that he was harassed and pushed by state Rep. Jake Wheatley, the incumbent representative for the 19th District.
BREAKING: Campaign worker for Aerion Abney says he was harassed and pushed by State Rep Jake Wheatley outside downtown polling place. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/hInx3HHaLm— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) May 15, 2018
Also, a county spokeswoman issued a release saying a judge of elections at that polling place reported that two people were involved in a verbal argument outside the building.
Elections Court officials sent deputies to the polling location, where they found Pittsburgh police already taking a report, she said.
Channel 11 has reached out to Wheatley's campaign for a response but has not yet heard back.
ORIGINAL STORY: A candidate for the Pennsylvania Legislature says one of his campaign workers was attacked Tuesday at a polling location.
Aerion Abney, running for the 19th District seat in the House of Representatives, says he had a campaign member at a poll location in Downtown Pittsburgh on Penn Avenue.
He says the worker was hit and pushed against a parked car, but the worker is OK.
